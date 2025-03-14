Stitch Fix Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

