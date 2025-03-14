Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $2.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.42. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 81.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,410,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

