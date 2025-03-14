Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 673.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

