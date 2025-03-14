Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.22). Approximately 52,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 219,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.24).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a market cap of £115.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Springfield Properties

About Springfield Properties

In related news, insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($118,621.70). Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

