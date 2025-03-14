Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

SPIR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 532,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,997. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,694,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $160,349.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,768.77. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,366 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spire Global by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

