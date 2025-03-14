Spectral (SPEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.80 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Spectral has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectral has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Spectral token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00002275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectral alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,754.28 or 0.99494317 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83,356.26 or 0.99021506 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Spectral Profile

Spectral launched on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 1.7858604 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,001,388.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.