SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 569,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 149,166 shares.The stock last traded at $79.86 and had previously closed at $79.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

