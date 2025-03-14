SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,290,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,818 shares.The stock last traded at $29.97 and had previously closed at $29.97.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.