SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,464,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 902% from the previous session’s volume of 644,876 shares.The stock last traded at $45.33 and had previously closed at $45.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,350,000 after purchasing an additional 240,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,460,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.