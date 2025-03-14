SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,328,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,119,577 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $41.05.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

