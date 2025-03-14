Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 244,700 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 827,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

