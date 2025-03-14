Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 12% – Still a Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 465,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 271,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

In other news, Director Lembit Janes bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

