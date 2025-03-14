SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Up 546.8% in February

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

