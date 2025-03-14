SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Up 546.8% in February

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
About SouthGobi Resources
