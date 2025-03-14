Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0048

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $74.40 million and $435,679.31 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,094.81 or 1.00371282 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,334.31 or 0.99452668 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,604,010,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

