Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0048

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $74.40 million and $435,679.31 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,094.81 or 1.00371282 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,334.31 or 0.99452668 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,604,010,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.