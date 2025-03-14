Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.98. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 412.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

