SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.82 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 7,938,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,035,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.01.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.