Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $23.62. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 95,331 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Laurie H. Argo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. The trade was a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

