Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Shell, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of solar panels, installers, and suppliers of supporting technology and services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the growing renewable energy market driven by global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and increase sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,395,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,856,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $774.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.11. 1,712,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,861. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. 3,773,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

