Solar Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and First Solar are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that specialize in the development, manufacturing, and installation of solar energy technologies. They provide investors exposure to the renewable energy sector by offering a way to participate in the growth of solar power production and associated infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.73. 121,925,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,569,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.07. 2,413,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.25 and a 200-day moving average of $465.54. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $16.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,098. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion and a PE ratio of 51.11.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. Vistra has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 6,695,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,568,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.59. 2,368,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,743. First Solar has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80.

