Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,028,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Trading Down 50.0 %

OTCMKTS SIRC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 6,823,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,744,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.24. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

