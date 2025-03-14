SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,991,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 75,452 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. This represents a 197.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,060 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

