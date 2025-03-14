Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $100,859.40 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.