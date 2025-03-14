SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 98.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $649.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

