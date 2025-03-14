Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.