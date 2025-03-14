SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Michael Shane Paladin Purchases 43,859 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Shane Paladin purchased 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMRT stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.92. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

