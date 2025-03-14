Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $18.17. 45,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Skillsoft Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.19. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

About Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 12,013.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 644.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.