Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $18.17. 45,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.19. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.
Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.
