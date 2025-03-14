Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 190,714 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,714 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

