Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $571.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

