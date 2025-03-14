Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 387.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 355,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.22 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

