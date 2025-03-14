Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.85 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,129.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,711.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8,647.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,015.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

