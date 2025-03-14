Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.49 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 244.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296,738 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,572,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,450,000 after acquiring an additional 671,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 601,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

