Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

