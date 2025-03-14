Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 96,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 350,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 price target on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

