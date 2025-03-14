Sienna Gestion Purchases 9,459 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

NYSE TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

