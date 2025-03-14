Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Expands By 297.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 40,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

