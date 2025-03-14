Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Expands By 297.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 40,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.