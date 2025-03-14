Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Declines By 88.9%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

