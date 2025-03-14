Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Declines By 88.9%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Wallbridge Mining
