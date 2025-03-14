Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Expands By 1,513.8%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 1,513.8% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vivos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.