Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Expands By 1,513.8%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 1,513.8% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vivos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vivos
