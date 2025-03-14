Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Expands By 122.2%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Vimian Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.

Get Vimian Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.