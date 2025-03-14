Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Expands By 122.2%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Vimian Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
