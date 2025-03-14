Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 363.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 363.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
UCB Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UCB has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.
