Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 363.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 363.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UCB Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UCB has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Get UCB alerts:

About UCB

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.