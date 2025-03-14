Short Interest in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Grows By 280.5%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the February 13th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SRM Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.