Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 314.3%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 32,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11).

Siemens Healthineers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

