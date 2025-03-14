Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Expands By 700.0%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

Shares of SHALY remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

