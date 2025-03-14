Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Expands By 700.0%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shangri-La Asia Price Performance
Shares of SHALY remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
