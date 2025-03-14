Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Expands By 400.0%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

