Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 79.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Proximus Trading Up 8.8 %

BGAOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. Proximus has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

