Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Increases By 228.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 726,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 86,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,591 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

