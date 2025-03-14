Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Increases By 228.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of PMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $8.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
