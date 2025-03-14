Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Expands By 383.3%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NBPVF stock remained flat at $20.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.