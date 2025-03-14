Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Increases By 120.6%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ JMSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.52.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
