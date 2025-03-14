Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Increases By 120.6%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Marshall Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 156.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.