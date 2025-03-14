Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Drops By 54.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PSCI opened at $118.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.