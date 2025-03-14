Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Decreases By 45.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

Hongli Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

