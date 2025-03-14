Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Decreases By 45.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
Hongli Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Hongli Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Stock Average Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.