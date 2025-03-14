Short Interest in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Grows By 349.0%

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 349.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Estrella Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,050. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Estrella Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Estrella Immunopharma

About Estrella Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.